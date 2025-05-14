Driver killed during crash with tour bus in Northern Arizona

One person has died after a crash involving a tour bus in Northern Arizona.

On Wednesday, Page police and fire crews responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Coppermine Road near The Roam Campground.

When officers arrived, they learned a sedan was traveling southbound and crossed the center line, hitting the tour bus head-on.

The driver of the sedan died as a result of their injuries during the crash.

Multiple people on the Antelope Slot Canyon tour bus received serious injuries and were taken to a hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.