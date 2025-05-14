Watch Now
Driver killed during crash with tour bus in Northern Arizona

Multiple people on the Antelope Slot Canyon tour bus were seriously injured
Antelope Slot Canyon tour bus crash
One person has died after a crash involving a tour bus in Northern Arizona.

On Wednesday, Page police and fire crews responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Coppermine Road near The Roam Campground.

When officers arrived, they learned a sedan was traveling southbound and crossed the center line, hitting the tour bus head-on.

The driver of the sedan died as a result of their injuries during the crash.

Multiple people on the Antelope Slot Canyon tour bus received serious injuries and were taken to a hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

