Dozens of tribes, organizations back Apache effort to take Oak Flat to Supreme Court

A fight to preserve land that indigenous communities call sacred could head to the nation’s highest court.

In September, the group, Apache Strong, petitioned to have their case Apache Stronghold v. United States, heard by the United States Supreme Court.

Since then, dozens of tribes, including the San Carlos Apache Tribe, as well as faith-based groups and environmental organizations have backed the effort, all asking the Supreme Court to take up the case.

This all comes after a multi-decade effort to protect Oak Flat, a religious site for nearby Apache communities.

“It’s our historical and ancient place in relation to our religion,” Apache Stronghold leader Wendsler Nosie Sr. said.

The group wants to stop the land exchange from the federal government to the mining company. They’re looking to the Supreme Court to try and overturn a 6-5 decision by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Resolution Copper says the mine would bring thousands of jobs and boost the economy. They also say they’ve had hundreds of discussions with tribal members about the project and sites like Apache Leap, Devil’s Canyon and Queen Creek will remain undisturbed.

The project would eventually create a nearly two-mile-wide crater at Oak Flat.

“The tribe says clearly that it’s going to be total devastation to the tribe as well as the environment as well as the Southwest,” Nosie said. “It’s the oldest religion, it’s our identity, it’s our way of life and that’s totally going to be wiped out from the face of the Earth.”

The Supreme Court has not yet decided whether they will take the case.

ABC15 has reported extensively on the debate surrounding Oak Flat. See more in-depth coverage, information and context here.