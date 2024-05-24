Watch Now
NewsArizona News

Actions

Dotbug Fire sparks south of Florence along SR 79

Currently estimated to be 60 acres
Screenshot 2024-05-23 at 7.27.14 PM.png
Google Maps
Screenshot 2024-05-23 at 7.27.14 PM.png
Posted at 7:28 PM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 22:28:46-04

PINAL COUNTY, AZ — A new wildfire, named the Dotbug Fire, started Thursday afternoon 11 miles south of Florence along State Route 79.

Officials say the fire has four starts along the road and is quickly moving through grass and brush. The fire is currently estimated to be 60 acres.

Residents in the area have been place in "SET" status.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the northbound SR 79 is closed at milepost 122. There is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen.

The Dotbug Fire is burning south of where the Pinebrooke Fire sparked Wednesday. The Pinebrooke Fire has since been fully contained.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo