How to summer-proof your vehicle and save money in the long run

With extreme heat hitting the Valley, auto experts say now is the time to invest in your car to avoid spending big bucks down the road.

At Martin's Auto Repair in Phoenix, owner Dave Martin says the secret to summer savings is getting inside your vehicle and doing the maintenance needed to avoid breakdowns in the heat.

For ABC15 Smart Shopper Marzia Munari, a reliable vehicle is essential for daily life and livelihood.

"I have to take my mom to get her medicine to the doctor's office, and my daughter goes to college," Munari said.

Her car is also crucial for her small jewelry business.

"I really need my car so that I can make a couple of dollars to support my family," Munari said.

As a longtime Phoenix resident, Munari understands the toll summer takes on vehicles.

"This is not my first summer here, and I know that it's brutal and that, you know, it takes a big toll on your car," Munari said.

Martin warns that in summer heat, small issues like a worn belt or leaky hose can quickly escalate into major repairs.

"Here's a classic example of a hose that wasn't in good shape and apart," Martin said, showing a damaged component.

"Summer-proofing your car is very important, because that's when we see a lot of the damage," Martin said. "And you don't want to be stuck on the side of the road in 117, because that’s not good for humans either."

Key maintenance areas to focus on

Martin recommends staying on top of four critical areas: fluids, air filters, battery, and tire pressure.

Tire pressure should be checked weekly as tires expand in the heat. Martin showed an example of a tire that "completely blew apart" due to heat-related issues.

Fluids are particularly crucial in extreme temperatures.

"They are so important because that's what keeps your engine, transmission, everything running cool," Martin said.

Coolant, oil, brake, and windshield washer fluids burn off quickly in high temperatures. Keeping them topped off helps prevent overheating and expensive engine repairs.

Inside the vehicle, air conditioning maintenance is essential.

"You want to make sure that the air conditioning is functioning at its full potential," Martin said.

A clogged air filter can strain your A/C system. In Arizona's dusty environment, Martin recommends changing your filter every 10-15,000 miles.

Battery life is also significantly shortened by extreme heat. If your battery is more than two years old, preventative checks are much cheaper than calling a tow truck later.

Preparing for monsoon season

Beyond heat preparation, Martin advises protecting your vehicle from monsoon conditions.

"Visibility is very important," Martin said.

He recommends replacing old wiper blades and cleaning cloudy headlights to improve visibility during sudden storms.

While maintenance costs can add up, Martin emphasizes that preventative care is far less expensive than major repairs.

"Doing summer maintenance on a car can cost you anywhere from $200 to $2,000. But if you go catastrophic and you ruin an engine, it could cost you anywhere from $5,000-$10,000 to replace an engine," Martin said.

Smart Shoppers can reduce maintenance costs by looking for deals.

"With the coupons, I save about 20% on an oil change," Munari said.

Taking these preventative steps ensures both safety and financial protection during Arizona's challenging summer months.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.