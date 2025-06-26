I-10 EB closed at 75th Avenue due to a deadly rollover crash

PHOENIX — Eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed at 75th Avenue due to a deadly rollover crash.

Emergency crews were called to the area just before 5 p.m. Wednesday for a two-vehicle crash.

Officials with the Department of Public Safety say a driver was ejected during the crash.

One person has been pronounced dead. It's unclear if anyone else was injured.

Details of what led to the crash are under investigation.

Drivers are told to find an alternative path. There is no estimated time for when the freeway will reopen.