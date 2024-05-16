DATA: Arizona's low, but improving graduation rates

Arizona has one of the lowest four-year high school graduation rates in the country.

Data from the 2021-22 school year compiled by the federal government reports a graduation rate of 77%.

It’s the lowest of any state reporting data and only above Washington D.C.’s 76%. In prior years, New Mexico has had a lower rate, but the state did not report in the 2021-22 school year. The rate reported by Arizona is ten points lower than the overall US four-year grad rate.

Data for the 2022-23 school year is available on the Arizona Department of Education’s website and the state’s graduation rate is showing some improvement.

The 2023 four-year rate was 77.5%, slightly above the average since 2010. The rate peaked at over 80% in 2016 but then began a decline that ended in 2021.

Students in all race and ethnicity groupings tracked by the state’s education department saw improvements in graduation rates in the past decade. The biggest improvements were Asian students, Pacific Islanders, and Native Americans.

Even on a shorter timeline, some student groupings tracked by the education department showed significant improvement in their graduation rates between the 2022 and 2023 school years.

Students enrolled in special education saw the most improvement of over six points. English language learners, kids experiencing homelessness, those who identify as multiple races, and students in an income eligibility program all increase their graduation rate by four or more points.

Higher graduation rates are found outside the urban counties. Two of the highest four-year graduation rates are in the southern border counties of Yuma and Santa Cruz.

In both of these counties, Hispanics have a higher four-year graduation rate compared to their Hispanic peers in Maricopa and Pima counties. They also represent most students in these counties.

85% of Yuma and 96% of Santa Cruz high school graduates were Hispanic.