Coast Guard promotes life jacket safety as summer lake season begins

MARANA, AZ — The Coast Guard Auxiliary is reminding Valley boaters of simple safety steps that can make the biggest difference in an emergency. Saturday kicked off National Safe Boating Week at lakes across the Valley.

“Every year, we average 5 deaths from drowning of males in the 18-25 year old range,” a Coast Guard Auxiliary representative said in a statement. “They think, 'I can make it' swimming without a life jacket.”

Data from the state health department proves that, on lakes and rivers, teenagers and young adults are most likely to drown. Already this year, at the beginning of May, a 21-year-old drowned at Bartlett Lake who was not wearing a life jacket.

At Saguaro Lake, the Coast Guard Auxiliary held a life jacket exchange and free vessel check, where they ensured everyone getting on the water was prepared ahead of the summer lake season.

Some boaters realized their life jackets were deteriorating when pulling them out of storage this spring, and they got a chance to get fresh ones for free.

"Everything in the boat was getting a bit old, especially the life jackets. We heard about this on the TV, and we took advantage of this to enjoy a day at the lake," said Bill Konar, a Saguaro Lake boater.

When it comes to forming good safety habits, it's best to start them young. One family heading out onto the lake made sure all of their kids were wearing their life jacket before the boat launched.

"It's very easy for kids to fall out of the boat, and a drowning happens in a couple of seconds. So it's good to have something that keeps him afloat," Kayla said.

In Arizona, it’s the law for kids 12 and under to wear a life jacket when out on the water.

If you show up to the lake without enough life jackets in your boat, Life Jacket Loaner Program kiosks are at 18 lakes across the state.