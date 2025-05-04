Watch Now
MCSO searching for man who went underwater at Bartlett Lake and has not resurfaced

The 21-year-old man was last seen Saturday afternoon
MCSO
RIO VERDE, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office officials are searching for a man who went underwater at SB Cove on Bartlett Lake Saturday afternoon and has not reportedly resurfaced.

MCSO says the 21-year-old Phoenix man was at the cove with friends when he lost his footing and went underwater. The man reportedly fell into an area with a depth of 15 feet of water and did not resurface.

The victim was not reportedly wearing a life jacket at the time. His identity has not been released.

MCSO divers are in the area working to locate the man as of 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

