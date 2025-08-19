Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Phoenix police involved in shooting near 19th and Northern avenues

An active police situation is underway near 19th and Northern avenues early Tuesday morning.
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Phoenix police were involved in a shooting early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. near 19th and Northern avenues.

Police are expected to provide an update live from the scene. Watch in the video player below:

Video from the scene showed a large police presence blocking the roadway outside of an IHOP restaurant in the area.

Phoenix Police Department has confirmed its officers were involved in a shooting, but no further information was immediately available.

It's unclear whether anyone was injured or what the extent of those injuries may be.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while the investigation is underway, and there are traffic restrictions in place around the scene.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.

