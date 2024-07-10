2-year-old girl dies in Marana after being found in hot car during triple-digit temps

MARANA, AZ — A child is dead after being found "unresponsive" inside a vehicle in Marana, northwest of Tucson.

Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Marana Police Department was alerted about a child in distress in a residential area near Cortaro Farms Road and Hartman Lane.

Police and crews with the Northwest Fire District performed life-saving measures while the child was rushed to a hospital. The child was later pronounced dead.

Marana PD officials tell Tucson Scripps station KGUN, that the two-year-old girl was left in the car for about 30 minutes to an hour before she was found unresponsive.

Police say her dad says he left the car running with the AC on but when he returned the car was off.

The temperature in Marana at about 4 p.m. was 109º.

A criminal investigation is underway. No other details have been provided.