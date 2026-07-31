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Child dies following boating accident at Lake Powell on Thursday

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident just after noon on Thursday
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A child has died following a boating accident at Lake Powell on Thursday.

Just after noon, deputies with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office were called to Lake Powell, within Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, for a boating accident.

Officials say deputies received initial reports that a child fell from the bow of a boat and was then hit by the same boat.

The child was taken to Page Hospital by Intermountain Health Air Medical.

Despite emergency medical efforts, the child died from the injuries sustained during the incident, officials announced.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office has responded and taken custody of the child's body.

The incident remains under investigation by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.

No further information has been provided at this time.

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