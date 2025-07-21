Arizona Child Care Assistance Program accepts 900 more children, Governor Hobbs announces

PHOENIX — Governor Katie Hobbs has announced that nearly 1,000 children have been removed from waitlists and are now eligible for child care assistance thanks to new funding allocations.

The access to these funds is part of the Arizona Promise Budget, which was recently passed and allocated nearly $126 million for child care. The governor's office calls this "the largest investment of general funds for child care since the Great Recession."

According to the announcement Monday, the governor's office says 900 more Arizona children now have access to much-needed assistance, allowing children to get early education and care while parents work and go to school.

Letters, text messages, and emails have been sent out to the impacted families, notifying them about their release from the waitlist. Families who are at or below 100% of the Federal Poverty Level will be released first, followed by 10% increments of the Poverty Level, officials say.

Families that are now eligible must respond by July 25 to confirm enrollment in the assistance program.

To learn more about the Child Care Assistance Program and to sign up, click here.