Bill would require firearm safety instruction in Arizona K-12 classrooms

Two Republican lawmakers in Arizona want to require all K-12 students to take a firearm safety class every year.

Senate Bill 1424 would require public and charter schools to provide annual firearm‑safety and accident‑prevention lessons for students in grades K–12. The instruction would cover safe gun storage, what to do if a student finds a gun, and the risks of handling firearms.

Schools would not be allowed to use live guns or ammunition during the lessons. The Arizona Department of Education would work with the Department of Public Safety and the Arizona Game and Fish Department to develop the curriculum.

Republican state Sens. Wendy Rogers and Mark Finchem are sponsoring the bill, which they say is intended to help children stay safe if they encounter a firearm.

