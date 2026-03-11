Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
PD: Man dies after being hit by vehicle in apartment complex driveway

Phoenix police responded to the crash near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road late Tuesday night
Phoenix Police
PHOENIX — A Phoenix man died after being pinned under a vehicle in an apartment complex driveway late Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers responded just before 11:30 p.m. to the area of 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road after reports of a collision involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they say they found a man pinned under a vehicle. The Phoenix Fire Department removed the man from under the vehicle and took him to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say their investigation suggests the man was lying in the driveway of an apartment complex when he was hit by the vehicle.

The driver remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

