Community members and officials speak out against potential ICE detention facility in Marana

MARANA, AZ — Community members and elected officials gathered on Tuesday to speak in opposition to a potential ICE detention facility in Marana.

This comes after ICE posted a notice of its intent to award a sole-source contract to Management and Training Corporation (MTC) to operate the former state prison in Marana as a detention facility. According to MTC, the notice is not a contract award and no final agreement has been made.

MTC currently operates five ICE detention facilities across the Southwest and purchased the former state prison last year for $15 million.

In response, some community members formed PRICE — Pima Resists ICE. PRICE member Dennis Shannon, who has lived in the area for about 25 years, said the group is working on multiple fronts to stop the facility from opening.

"We are communicating with Management and Training Corporation to let them know that the community does not want this facility here,” he said. “We're also working with county and state officials to try to ensure that the detention center isn't opened," Shannon said.

U.S. Representative Adelita Grijalva called for the dismantling of ICE at Tuesday's press conference.

"And instead pursue immigration policies grounded in humanity, fairness, and due process," Grijalva said.

Grijalva said she will continue working with community members and the Arizona Democratic delegation to oppose the facility's reopening.

Pima County Supervisor Jennifer Allen also spoke Tuesday.

"We know that we are on the right side of history and that our numbers continue to grow; we will fight, we are strong, and we will win," Allen said.

PRICE members said they are consulting with legal representation and are preparing to take action to prevent the contract from moving forward.

KGUN 9 reached out to ICE for comment, but we have not heard back yet.

