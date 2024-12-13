BIG WINNER! A lottery ticket worth $2.6 million sold at Phoenix QuikTrip

PHOENIX — Check your lottery tickets! Someone is holding a ticket worth more than $2 million.

Lottery officials say someone hit the jackpot in The Pick drawing on Wednesday, December 11. The ticket is worth $2.6 million.

The winning numbers are: 5-8-11-13-19-24

It was sold at a QuikTrip convenience store located at 4725 East Baseline Road.

“We are thrilled to announce that a lucky individual won The Pick jackpot with a ticket purchased at our store Wednesday! We encourage everyone who bought a ticket to check their numbers. If you didn't win this time, don't worry—come back and try your luck again with another lottery ticket!" said Aisha Jefferson, QuikTrip’s Corporate Communications Manager.

Officials say the ticket has not yet been claimed. If you have the winning ticket contact the Arizona Lottery Office.