Biden-Harris administration announces home energy rebate program

Governor Katie Hobbs joined local and energy officials Thursday to discuss lowering energy costs and helping Arizonans deal with extreme heat.

Watch the full event in the video player below:

The Biden-Harris administration also announced the state’s launch of federal home energy rebates, supported by the Inflation Reduction Act, as a way of lowering utility bills.

According to Energy.gov, $8.8 billion in federal funding will be available nationwide to support lowering energy costs and increasing home energy efficiency. Arizona has been approved for more than $150 million in funding.

For more information, click here.