Watch Now
NewsArizona News

Actions

Biden-Harris administration announces home energy rebate program

Governor Katie Hobbs, energy leaders hold town hall Thursday about lowering costs, dealing with heat
Governor Katie Hobbs joined local and energy officials Thursday to discuss lowering energy costs and helping Arizonans deal with extreme heat. The Biden-Harris administration also announced the state’s launch of federal home energy rebates, supported by the Inflation Reduction Act, as a way of lowering utility bills. According to Energy.gov, $8.8 billion in federal funding will be available nationwide to support lowering energy costs and increasing home energy efficiency. Arizona has been approved for more than $150 million in funding.
Governor Katie Hobbs
Posted

Governor Katie Hobbs joined local and energy officials Thursday to discuss lowering energy costs and helping Arizonans deal with extreme heat.

Watch the full event in the video player below:

The Biden-Harris administration also announced the state’s launch of federal home energy rebates, supported by the Inflation Reduction Act, as a way of lowering utility bills.

According to Energy.gov, $8.8 billion in federal funding will be available nationwide to support lowering energy costs and increasing home energy efficiency. Arizona has been approved for more than $150 million in funding.

For more information, click here.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen