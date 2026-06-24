Bashas’ partners with Amazon on grocery delivery, pickup service at 4 Valley locations

Bashas’ recently announced a partnership with Amazon that will provide four Arizona store locations with grocery delivery and pickup service.

The new shopping option is available at locations in Phoenix, Tempe, Scottsdale, and Tucson, according to a news release.

Customers can now browse and directly purchase Bashas’ items via the Amazon app or Amazon.com, with the ease of same-day delivery and pickup at their fingertips.

“Bashas‘ has been a part of Arizona communities for over 90 years, and this collaboration makes it even easier for customers to access the fresh, quality products they love – whether delivered to their door or picked up at their local store,” Sophie Turrell, director of U.S. Grocery Partnerships at Amazon, said.

Orders of more than $25 are eligible for free delivery for a limited time, the release said.

Additionally, store customers who are Amazon Prime members get $15 off their first order of $60 or more. Members must use the code BASHAS15 to cash in the discount.

Customers can shop more than 1,500 items, from baked goods to dinner essentials, as the Arizona-grown grocer joins Whole Foods Market in this collaboration with Amazon.