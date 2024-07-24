AZ wildland firefighters urge drone caution after multiple areal operations paused this year

PHOENIX — As wildfires pop up across the state, multiple aerial firefighting operations were paused this year due to illegal drones flying over fires.

Data released earlier this month by the National Interagency Fire Center shows 13 drone incursions during firefighting operations across nine states this year.

Arizona had the most at three interruptions.

The Tonto National Forest and Bureau of Land Management confirmed fires they fought this year had drone incursions.

“One of the firefighters spotted a drone. So that just means we have to hold all of our firefighting operations,” Tonto National Forest Fire Prevention Officer Brad Widhalm said. “If you have a drone and you want to fly it, just please keep it at home. Don't even bring it with you, [it] can be very dangerous for firefighters allover.”

Arizona Forestry and Fire Management Air Operations Director Chuck Turner explained that drones are extremely hard to see while battling a wildfire. That, along with low-flying planes, put everyone at risk.

“It’s the same as a bird strike. Birds are smaller, they strike an aircraft and they can put it down,” Turner said.

He said it can be tricky for law enforcement to find pilots flying the illegal drones.

“As long as they’re registered then we can track them down, now we have to find them. If we have an address, sure then we can go there,” Turner said.

The Federal Aviation Administration says whoever stops firefighting operations with unauthorized drones faces federal charges and fines up to $20,000.