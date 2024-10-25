Attorney General asks Arizona Corporation Commission to reconsider rate hike approval 

ABC15 is following up and listening to concerns from viewers in western Arizona who are worried about recent rate hikes by their utility company that some customers have described as "price gouging" in official complaints to the Arizona Corporation Commission.

It's all caught the eye of Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, who sent a letter this week to the ACC, asking them to reconsider a rate hike, approved in February, for UNS Electric, Inc., which runs UniSource in western Arizona.

Since the rate hike went into effect, ABC15 has heard from several viewers in Lake Havasu City who claim the increase is creating financial hardships for many families.

In her letter, Attorney General Mayes asked the ACC to "reconsider" the hike. The letter concludes with Mayes saying, "As a former commissioner, I understand deeply the gravity of the Commission's rate-making responsibilities and its constitutional obligations. It is for these very reasons that the Commission must act on the Aggrieved Ratepayers' request."

In February, the ACC approved a roughly 12% hike for UniSource in a 4-1 vote. A spokesperson for UniSource defended the rate increase and told ABC15 last month that they haven't raised rates in seven years. The company also said the average bill per household would go up about $14 a month, depending on usage and time of year. The spokesperson explained the extra money would go towards investments in the power grid, infrastructure improvements, and higher operating costs.

Concerned customers say the monthly increases have been much higher than $14. The ACC website includes numerous complaints from customers in their docket; one claims it's not uncommon for customers to pay $800 more per month than they were paying before.

To date, more than 2,000 people have signed a petition asking the ACC to re-hear the case — it's thanks in part to Nanci Dickey who's lived in Lake Havasu City for nearly a decade.

Dickey has a strong message for the ACC.

"Either you didn't do your due diligence to dig into how much these rate increases would affect us or you just didn't care," explains Dickey. "And you are in a job to protect us citizens, not the utilities."

A number of state lawmakers are also calling for the ACC to reconsider the approval of the rate hike and at least two of the Commissioners are supporting the same - including one who initially voted to approve it.

ABC15 reached out to the ACC on Thursday and was told there were no updates in the case. At this time, there is no word on whether or when the ACC will reconsider approving the rate hike.

ABC15 reported in September that UniSource explained they offer assistance for customers who are struggling financially. Click here for more information.