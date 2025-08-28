As flag-burning debate grows, Valley residents reminded of proper drop-off locations

The American flag is once again at the center of controversy after a new executive order was signed seeking to criminalize flag burning when used in protest.

Supporters of the order argue the Stars and Stripes deserves special protection as a national symbol, calling public flag burning acts of desecration that dishonor the country. But opponents say the move directly challenges constitutional rights already affirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court.

In 1989, the Court ruled in Texas v. Johnson that burning the flag in protest is protected free speech under the First Amendment. That decision, reaffirmed in later cases, made clear that even deeply unpopular or offensive political expression cannot be outlawed by government.

The debate is complicated by another reality: burning is also the proper way to dispose of a worn or damaged flag.

The U.S. Flag Code calls for retirement “in a dignified way, preferably by burning,” and groups such as the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Boy Scouts often hold ceremonial flag burnings to honorably retire old flags.

That means the same act, burning the flag, can be either a patriotic duty or a political protest, depending on the context. The executive order now raises questions about where the line will be drawn.

For those with tattered or faded flags ready for retirement, proper disposal remains available through several local options:

