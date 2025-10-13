Goodyear city manager to retire in early 2026

Goodyear’s City Manager, Wynette Reed, announced her plans to retire from the role next March, after serving in the position since February 2023.

Her replacement has not yet been chosen, and Goodyear City Council will form a subcommittee tasked with hiring a recruiter to handle a national recruitment search, according to a statement from the city.

“A transition plan will ensure seamless continuity during this period and updates on the search will be shared through city channels,” according to the statement.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.