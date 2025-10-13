Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hundreds of flight delays at Sky Harbor on Monday morning

PHOENIX — Hundreds of flights are delayed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Monday morning.

According to the airport’s website, as of 8 a.m., 313 flights are delayed. None have been diverted or canceled as of last check.

According to the FAA, there is a ground delay in effect due to low ceilings.

Sky Harbor has been significantly impacted by active weather in the Phoenix area, with multiple recent ground stops and delays.

Airport officials said: "We do strongly encourage travelers to confirm their flight status with their airline before coming to the airport, and arrive at least two hours before their flight to allow plenty of time to get to their gate. Passengers can be dropped off and picked up at the 24th Street PHX Sky Train Station and the 44th Street PHX Sky Train® Station to avoid roadway congestion."

