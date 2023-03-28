AZ Education Association's top positions all held by women for the first time

In the more than 100 years the Arizona Education Association has been around, Arizona's largest teacher's union has three women in their leadership positions for the first time.

"Every day, I get messages from my students and they now realize there is a place for them.... to be a union leader, to fight for their kids and their siblings," explains AEA President Marisol Garcia.

The group's Vice President and Treasurer are also women - a first since the group was founded in 1892.

"I think for us, it means we have to take this unique opportunity and raise issues confronting women - not just healthcare and children issues," Garcia said. "The fact that, as women, we walk in with different expectations on our shoulders with our students and families, that we are going to be protective and keep them safe, and I think for a lot of our members, they feel like, our leadership looks like us - and that's a big deal!"

