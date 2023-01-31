Arizona Education Association President talks school choice, parent involvement, politics

School choice, parent involvement, politics in the classroom - in Part II of ABC15's interview with Arizona Education Association President Marisol Garcia, we talked about those topics and more.

Read Part I here.

Nick Ciletti: "School choice is something you'll see a number of parents celebrate. Do you think Arizona is getting it right?"

Marisol Garcia: "I think there are a lot of accountability issues going on in charter schools. As a parent and a taxpayer, I have no idea how charter schools spend their money, I have no idea what they're teaching in those classrooms or who is teaching in those classrooms, so the same type of accountability that I have to my students, I think charter schools should have as well."

Garcia also has strong feelings about Arizona legislators and former Governor Doug Ducey moving to expand the school choice program last year, despite voters rejecting a similar proposal in 2018.

"I think the voucher vote is one of the worst things that has happened in Arizona history," explains Garcia. "When it comes to education, there is no way of us knowing what that money is being used for once again."

But not everyone agrees. Earlier this month, a group of Arizona parents protested any cuts to the ESA program.

Late last year, ABC15 sat down with Jenny Clark, founder of LoveYourSchool.org, a school choice resource for parents.

"We've been able to take control back and do what is actually best for our kids," she said in September 2022.

Ciletti: "What would you say to parents out there who support the program and say yes, I want these options out there for everybody?"

Garcia: "They are welcome to do that, but there needs to be an equal playing field for how the money is used, especially if it's taxpayer money, and we need to make sure that education and educators are here for the common good."

While Garcia is fighting for more independent oversight of charter schools, there is something she wants to see less of in all schools.

Ciletti: "What are your thoughts on education itself becoming more political?"

Garcia: "It's very disappointing. It happened in the 2020 election and spilled into the 2022 election. What's happening in our schools should not be politicized. My son's everyday work should not be politicized."

Garcia went on to say, "I think that sowing of distrust with educators and disrespect is another reason why educators leave and why our kids are suffering to reach the goals they need to reach."

Ciletti: "What would you say to parents who say yes, I do want more oversight and I do want to be notified?"

Garcia: "Then they should go talk to teachers, go to school board meetings, but that is something that has always been open. They are open to the public. You can ask for a piece of information. You can ask the principal...This has always been open. I think this is almost like a manufactured rage, when really the large amount of teachers and parents who drive up to school and open the door and let their child go completely trust the adults in that building or they wouldn't have ever done it."