'It's always haunted me': Insight into the Robert Fisher case after decades of reporting

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — It's one of Arizona's most infamous unsolved cases: What happened to Robert Fisher? He's accused of killing his wife and two kids before blowing up their Scottsdale home on April 10, 2001.

As the home went up in flames, ABC15 reporter Anne Ryman was there and has been providing in-depth coverage on the case for 25 years.

As the mystery hits that milestone, Ryman interviewed the Scottsdale police detective now working the case.

See Anne Ryman's in-depth coverage on the latest in the Robert Fisher case here or in the player below.

Is alleged killer Robert Fisher alive or dead?

To hear her perspective, Ryman sat down with our Ashley Holden in a special episode of Arizona Crime Uncovered.

In her interview, Ryman share behind-the-scenes details of the case and what it has been like reporting on this evolving mystery.

RELATED: Is Robert Fisher dead or living a secret life

Arizona Crime Uncovered is an ABC15 series dedicated to raising awareness for victims still waiting for justice and providing an in-depth look at ongoing cases. Each episode breaks down the timeline of a case, its current status, and any assistance needed from the community. Learn more here.

Catch this episode of Arizona Crime Uncovered at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the ABC15 Streaming App. Watch part one of the episode in the player above.

Ryman also got details on what happened to Fisher's dog, which was found near his vehicle in the Arizona woods.

Hear what we learned in the video in the player below.

What happened to Robert Fisher's dog left behind in the woods