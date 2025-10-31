FOUND ALIVE PT 2: The Oxnard files in the Marina Ramos cold case

OXNARD, CA — Arizona Crime Uncovered took a trip to Southern California, to the city where the daughters of a Mohave County murder victim were found back in December 1989.

The two little babies were discovered in a park bathroom in Oxnard, located between Santa Monica and Santa Barbara, just days after the murder of their mother, Marina Ramos. Until this year, the sisters' connection to the Arizona crime was unknown.

Marina was buried as a Jane Doe, but in 2022, Mohave County Sheriff's Office investigator Lori Miller was able to identify the 28-year-old mom.

With the help of DNA this August, Miller tracked down Marina's two daughters, Elizabeth and Jasmin, who are now women in their 30's.

They both bravely shared their journey of learning about their past in extended interviews.

Just weeks later, ABC15 went to Colonia Park in Oxnard. There, we were able to talk to the first responding officer, Scott Hebert, who helped rescue the girls.

Before returning to Arizona, our team was also able to track down the park employee, Larry Acosta, who first found the girls and made that call to police.

This episode features extended interviews from Hebert and Acosta as ABC15 works to learn more about Colonia Park nearly 36 years ago.

The report taken that December day now serves as an important clue into Marina's unsolved murder.

Law enforcement now believes someone in either California or Arizona knows something about this case. They are hopeful that stories like this will encourage someone with information to come forward.