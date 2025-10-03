FOUND ALIVE: Mohave County murder victim's daughters found decades later

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ — ABC15 has been closely covering a major break in a decades-old case that was once cold. After over thirty years, the daughters of Mohave County murder victim Marina Ramos have been found alive.

This case has been featured multiple times on Arizona Crime Uncovered. Age progression photos were created of Marina's daughters, Elizabeth and Jasmin, and featured on the program.

Ultimately, in August 2025, it was DNA and a genetic genealogy website that led Mohave County Sheriff's Office investigator Lori Miller to the women. The sisters are now 37 and 36 years old and have children of their own.

Catch this episode of Arizona Crime Uncovered at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the ABC15 Streaming App. Watch part one of the episode in the player above.

Original investigators had no clue the girls had been missing. Marina, just 28 when she was killed, was buried as a Jane Doe.

It wasn't until the last few years, when Miller was able to identify Marina, that the family asked what happened to her two babies.

Arizona Crime Uncovered is an ABC15 series dedicated to raising awareness for victims still waiting for justice and providing an in-depth look at ongoing cases. Each episode breaks down the timeline of a case, its current status, and any assistance needed from the community. Learn more here.

This episode explains where the girls, who are known by their adopted names of Melissa and Tina, have been and what's next in the investigation. It also features extended interviews from Miller, Melissa, Tina, and their biological aunt Margarita Maldonado.

Maldonado is one of the many family members who have helped with the search for the girls, waiting years for this moment.