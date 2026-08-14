'Come forward': Family pushes for answers in 2018 Phoenix murder

PHOENIX — For eight years, the family of Matthew Groves has waited for answers. Each year they come back to the Valley to hold a vigil in honor of the 26-year-old.

July 21, 2018, was the date Groves was shot and killed outside the Purple Turtle near 51st Avenue and Indian School.

The case took several major twists and turns in the first year of the investigation.

In January 2019, an arrest was made in the case. Ultimately, the case was dismissed, and the suspect was released.

Police have yet to make another arrest in the case.

Remembering Matthew

"Matthew was big a hearted person," said his mom, Katherine Kirkconnell-Evans.

Groves' mom described her son as someone who loved music and just being with people.

She said he came to Arizona for school and was living with different family members at the time of his murder.

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"He befriended just people on the streets," said Kirkconnell-Evans. "He would ride a skateboard around Phoenix all the time."

Groves' mom said his tendency to be friendly with so many people sometimes scared their family.

"He hung out with them a lot, just he felt maybe a calling and a comfort in that," said Kirkconnell-Evans.

She vividly remembers getting the call from her daughter, during the summer of 2018, that Groves' had been shot.

"She just said, mom, all I know is he's got shot," said Kirkconnell-Evans. "He got shot, and we need to go."

Groves' mom said he saved five lives through organ donations. A decision he made just months before his death.

Not long after his murder, the family decided to hold their first vigil.

"It was a little overwhelming, but it was definitely something we had to do," said "We had to do that for Matthew."

Arrest in the Case

Months later, loved ones were told an arrest had been made in the case.

ABC15, at that time, reported a friend had helped track down the suspect. Police said surveillance video, from multiple angles, showed a man approach Groves. Shortly after, that person was seen riding away with Groves' backpack.

That man reportedly admitted to police that he stole the backpack but denied shooting Groves.

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Not long after his arrest, the case was dismissed. Court documents say the decision was due to no reasonable likelihood of conviction.

"The [county attorney] felt that there was just not quite enough evidence, and if they took this person to court, that there could be a reasonable doubt," said Kirkconnell-Evans.

ABC15 is not naming the man since he is currently not charged in this case.

Loved ones have struggled to move on in the wake of Groves' murder.

"I haven't really been able to live a life that feels complete anymore," said Kirkconnell-Evans. "And, I know that it's hindered myself, my girls."

Police say they have never connected anyone else to the murder.

Each July, Kirkconnell-Evans returns to Arizona to honor her son. She hopes with each visit they are inching closer to justice for her family.

She is hoping the surveillance video and other pieces of evidence can be publicly shown to help bring in tips.

ABC15 is working to follow up with police and put in public records requests.