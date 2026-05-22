ABC15 report sparks new leads in Lake Havasu murder of 'Sleeping Bag Man'

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ — Weeks after ABC15 covered a Mohave County murder mystery, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office says they have gotten new tips in the case.

MCSO has decided to release some of the details with the hope of ultimately being able to identify a John Doe whom investigators call "Sleeping Bag Man".

Mohave County Sheriff's Office These sketches are of a man who found in a sleeping bag in Lake Havasu in 2000.

The man was found over 25 years ago, shot multiple times and left in a sleeping bag at Lake Havasu.

A boater, in October 2000, made the discovery and contacted MCSO.

"Is it really a crime scene?" questions investigator Lori Miller. "I would surmise that he was probably killed somewhere else and dumped here."

Catch this episode of Arizona Crime Uncovered at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the ABC15 Streaming App. Watch part one of the episode in the player above.

Arizona Crime Uncovered is an ABC15 series dedicated to raising awareness for victims still waiting for justice and providing an in-depth look at ongoing cases. Each episode breaks down the timeline of a case, its current status, and any assistance needed from the community. Learn more here.

Miller works for the Special Investigations Unit at MCSO, and her team has worked to help identify dozens of Jane and John Does.

Key pieces of evidence in the case were also found in that sleeping bag with the man. Those items included a flashlight with the initials J.K.P. etched on the bottom, a CASIO computer watch, and a specific shirt for Hot Boat Magazine.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office The John Doe was wearing a Hot Boat Magazine t-shirt when his body was found in 2000.

For a special episode of our streaming series Arizona Crime Uncovered, MCSO took ABC15 by boat out to the cove where "Sleeping Bag Man" was found. They also showed us evidence in the case, taking it out of storage for the first time in over a decade.

After the episode aired, Miller and ABC15 started to receive new tips in the case.

The call MCSO received involved specific details that related to the pieces of evidence and included a partial name, Joseph Kane.

The caller said that Joseph had also gone by the name of James Kane and worked in a local paint shop.

"He actually was, in this person's words, a professional painter of jet skiing, of jet skis," said Miller.

While the caller detailed how they met Joseph Kane, Miller still doesn't have a full name to follow up on.

"The only last name that could be remembered was Piagrassi, Petrasi, some kind of Italian name," said Miller. "So that has stymied our investigation to a degree, but again, that's some specific information."

Miller has been reaching out to people who may have known Joseph Kane, hoping to learn if he could be the Doe.

"If James Kane is alive, if he could call in to me so I stop looking for him," said Miller. "But for right now, that's, you know, who I'm going to pursue."

This is one of two "viable" leads in the case that Miller is working. The other is a missing man from Utah named Dennis Lee Anderson.

While his initials don't match the flashlight, the time period in which he was reported missing lines up with when the Doe was found.

Anderson's pictures also share a strong resemblance to a forensic sketch of the Doe.

MCSO has developed a DNA profile for "Sleeping Bag Man," and investigators continue to try to use genetic genealogy to find family. However, so far, they haven't found a close enough match.

Miller said they are waiting on DNA testing from Anderson's family to learn if he could be the Doe.

"So, I really ask, at this time, for people if they have any information, don't, please don't hesitate," said Miller. "We'll do whatever we can to keep all of this information confidential, anything that you provide. I, at this point, I'm looking for a last name."

At this point, few details are known about "Sleeping Bag Man" or what happened over 25 years ago.

MCSO is hoping the public can help give them the lead they need to at least figure out who this man is.

If you have information on this case, or any others, you are asked to call MCSO at 928-753-0753 ext. 4408.