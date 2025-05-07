Arizona leaders send letter demanding halt of 'around 800' potential Phoenix VA layoffs

PHOENIX — On Wednesday, Congressman Greg Stanton, other members of Arizona's congressional delegation, along with Senator Ruben Gallego, sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins, demanding that they reverse their proposed staffing and benefit cuts to the VA.

The proposed staffing and benefits cuts would lay off "around 800 employees" at the Phoenix VA location, according to the letter.

The letter was also signed by Senator Mark Kelly and Representative Yassamin Ansari.

"We write with concern about reports that the Veterans Affairs (VA) Phoenix Health Care System plans to lay off 15% of its staff—around 800 employees—including providers and support staff as part of VA’s planned reduction in force. This will lead to delays in care that will hurt Arizona veterans and erode their trust in their care," read the letter.

The letter detailed previous VA shortages, including shortages that affected the quality of care by increased wait times.

Citing an Office of Inspector General report, the letter states that the VA Phoenix Health Care System is facing severe occupational staffing shortages in primary care, mental health, radiology, nursing, and health technician professions.

"It was also facing severe occupational staffing shortages in nine non-clinical support positions that allow providers to more quickly turn over rooms and appropriately assist veterans. Because of these staffing shortages, the average wait time for new patients at most Phoenix-area VA facilities is above the standard of 20 days for primary care and mental health appointments," the letter states.

Read the full letter below:

