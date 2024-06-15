Arcadia Fire south of Dudleyville forces temporary evacuations, freeway closures

Some residents south of Dudleyville are being evacuated due to a wildfire that sparked Friday afternoon.

The Arcadia Fire had prompted some evacuations, but those evacuation orders have been lifted, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

The fire is estimated to be 100 acres and is burning in an agriculture field and river bottom. There is no containment at this time.

The Arcadia Fire temporarily closed SR 77 in both directions, but the roadway has since reopened.

*CLOSURE*



SR 77 is closed in both directions between mileposts 121-124 due to a brush fire.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated reopening time.



For real-time traffic info, check https://t.co/l4s0AFGOpz and the AZ511 app: https://t.co/bCKuJCrSjW pic.twitter.com/wLAO6P9UNR — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 15, 2024

This is a developing situation. Stick with ABC15 and abc15.com for the lastest information.