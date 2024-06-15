Watch Now
Arcadia Fire south of Dudleyville forces temporary evacuations, freeway closures

The fire sparked Friday afternoon and temporarily closed SR 77 in both directions
Two separate wildfires promped freeway closures and evacuation orders. The evacuation orders for the Arcadia Fire have since been lifted and residents are on SET status for the Ironwood Fire near Cordes Lakes.
Posted at 7:10 PM, Jun 14, 2024

Some residents south of Dudleyville are being evacuated due to a wildfire that sparked Friday afternoon.

The Arcadia Fire had prompted some evacuations, but those evacuation orders have been lifted, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

The fire is estimated to be 100 acres and is burning in an agriculture field and river bottom. There is no containment at this time.

The Arcadia Fire temporarily closed SR 77 in both directions, but the roadway has since reopened.

This is a developing situation. Stick with ABC15 and abc15.com for the lastest information.

