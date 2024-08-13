Abortion access in Arizona headed to voters in November

PHOENIX — Access to abortion will be in the hands of voters come November. ABC15 was the only news station there as Secretary of State Adrian Fontes certified the signatures for the ballot initiative from Arizona for Abortion Access.

Secretary Fontes told ABC15 the group had received close to 200,000 more valid signatures than needed to make the ballot.

Voters, as it stands, will be deciding on a constitutional amendment that would allow abortions up to the point of viability.

Arizona for Abortion Access called Monday's news a "huge win for voters" and said the initiative will be on the ballot as Proposition 139.

ABC15 also reached out to "It Goes Too Far", a group that calls the measure "extreme." They said their focus is on educating voters ahead of November.

"In this amendment, you won't even find the word doctor or physician or woman for that matter," said Cindy Dahlgren with It Goes Too Far. "So those are the sorts of things that voters need to know before they go to the polls and decide how they want to vote on Prop 139."

We're told there is active litigation that is still ongoing regarding the language of the initiative. Arizona for Abortion Access said those legal challenges were won, but ultimately an appeal now will be in the hands of the Arizona State Supreme Court.

Arizona for Abortion Access had previously said Arizona Right to Life was the other party involved in those legal challenges. ABC15 reached out to the organization, but we have yet to hear back.