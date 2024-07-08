ABC15 hosts panel discussion on immigration

ABC15 recently hosted a roundtable discussion about immigration with various stakeholders from across Arizona.

Seven panelists in total attended:



Jobe Dickinson, a former Tucson Police officer and President of the Border Security Alliance

Frankie Jo Rios, President and CEO of the East Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Lydia Guzman, who's in charge of community outreach for the group Chicanos Por La Causa

Karime Rodriguez, Director of Services for the group Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA)

Zachary Brugman, an immigration attorney and expert with Brugman Asylum Law & Appeals

Ray Ybarra, an immigration attorney and expert with the Ybarra Maldanado Law Group

In Part 1, each participant outlines what they believe to be the top issues when it comes to immigration. From border security and reforms to the immigration process itself, and finding ways to help Congress work together to come up with solutions, the ABC15 panel covered a lot of ground.

Watch Part I of our conversation in the video player above