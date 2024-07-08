Watch Now
NewsArizona News

Actions

ABC15 hosts panel discussion on immigration

Check out the first part of our series
ABC15 recently hosted a roundtable discussion about immigration with various stakeholders from across Arizona. Watch Part I of our conversation and stay tuned for more conversations later this month on ABC15.
Posted at 5:40 AM, Jul 08, 2024

ABC15 recently hosted a roundtable discussion about immigration with various stakeholders from across Arizona.

Seven panelists in total attended:

  • Jobe Dickinson, a former Tucson Police officer and President of the Border Security Alliance
  • Frankie Jo Rios, President and CEO of the East Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
  • Lydia Guzman, who's in charge of community outreach for the group Chicanos Por La Causa
  • Karime Rodriguez, Director of Services for the group Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA)
  • Zachary Brugman, an immigration attorney and expert with Brugman Asylum Law & Appeals
  • Ray Ybarra, an immigration attorney and expert with the Ybarra Maldanado Law Group

In Part 1, each participant outlines what they believe to be the top issues when it comes to immigration. From border security and reforms to the immigration process itself, and finding ways to help Congress work together to come up with solutions, the ABC15 panel covered a lot of ground.
Watch Part I of our conversation in the video player above and stay tuned for more conversations later this month on ABC15.

Latest in the community:

 
Null

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen