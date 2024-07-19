ABC15 highlights GOP candidates for Maricopa County Attorney race

Arizona's Primary Election is July 30 and ABC15 is spotlighting some of the candidates in the major races.

ABC15 Political Reporter Manuelita Beck sat down with Republican candidate for County Attorney, Gina Godbehere, to learn more about her political views and what she can offer to the people of Maricopa County if chosen as the nominee for the November General Election.

We reached out to fellow candidate Rachel Mitchell for an interview, however she declined our request.

Watch the full story in the video player above

Here's what you need to know about Arizona’s 2024 primary election.

In June, Godbehere took part in a discussion with Arizona Clean Elections. The event was meant to be a debate, however, Rachel Mitchell declined to participate. Watch the full video in the player above.