ABC15 DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: STEAK AND ALE TOTS! New D-backs 2018 regular season menu

Kari Van Horn
2:17 PM, Mar 1, 2018
Arizona, meet the Diamondbacks' newest addition to the regular season rotation, the ASADA DOG.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 26: New food items at Chase Field. (Photo by Taylor Jackson/Arizona Diamondbacks)

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 26: New food items at Chase Field. (Photo by Taylor Jackson/Arizona Diamondbacks)

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 26: New food items at Chase Field. (Photo by Taylor Jackson/Arizona Diamondbacks)

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 26: New food items at Chase Field. (Photo by Taylor Jackson/Arizona Diamondbacks)

PHOENIX - The Arizona Diamondbacks just released the newest menu items for the upcoming 2018 season and talk about a culinary grand slam! 

Arizona, meet the Diamondbacks' newest addition to the regular season rotation, the ASADA DOG. An 18-inch Schreiner's hot dog is coated in Monterrey jack cheese sauce and dressed up with loads of carne asada, Pico de Gallo, fresh guacamole and a boat-load of fries. ALL on a Talera hot dog bun. This ballpark beast will be available at Big Dawgs. 

Every season the D-backs attempt to outdo last year's menu and this might be 2018's concession champion. STEAK AND ALE TOTS. A bed of crisp tater tots is painted with Kilt Lifter pub queso and topped with a storm of hearty Philly Ribeye, chive cream, mushrooms and onions. You will find this All-Star snack at Taste of Chase.

Watch the video above to see the tasty treats the D-backs will be serving up this regular season!

The Diamondbacks are known for exceptional concession creations, such as the D-Bat Dog, an 18-inch corn dog stuffed with cheddar cheese, jalapenos and bacon, and the Churro Dog, a warm cinnamon churro sitting in a Long John chocolate-glazed donut that is topped with frozen yogurt, caramel and chocolate sauces.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

