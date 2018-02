What do you get when you put a hot dog in the middle of a gooey grilled cheese? The newest item on the Arizona Diamondbacks' 2018 Spring Training menu!

Introducing the Grilled Cheese Dog: a hot dog split down the middle and sandwiched in a gooey grilled cheese.

Watch the video above to see this scrumptious ballpark snack!

The D-backs have led the culinary concessions game the past couple of seasons and they pride themselves on super satisfied fan experiences.

Stay tuned for more Spring Training ballpark food!

