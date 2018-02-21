PHOENIX - Spring Training starts this week, and soon the smell of steamed hot dogs and grilled burgers will fill the air!
More than 1.9 million fans -- 1,941,347 to be exact -- attended a Cactus League Spring Training game at one of the Valley's 10 stadiums in 2017.
If you don't know, the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians, Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, and Texas Rangers all play in Arizona.
Games start on Friday, Feb. 23 and are scheduled through March 27.
The Cubs ticket office is open Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
It's $5 for general parking, $10 for reserved parking, and $14 for buses and RVs. Parking lots open four hours before each game.
MARYVALE BASEBALL PARK
The Milwaukee Brewers play their home games at Maryvale Baseball Park.
The 7,000-seat baseball park is at 3600 N. 51st Avenue in Phoenix.
Single-game tickets range between $8 - $24. They can be purchased at https://www.mlb.com/brewers/tickets/ or from the ticket office. The hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Parking is $5 per vehicle.
PEORIA SPORTS COMPLEX
The San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners each play their home games at Peoria Sports Complex.
The baseball complex is at 16101 N. 83rd Avenue in Peoria.
The ticket office is open Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Parking is $5 per vehicle and $10 for RVs and oversized vehicles.
HOHOKAM STADIUM
HoHoKam Stadium is the Springing Training home of the Oakland Athletics.
The address is 1235 N. Center Street in Mesa.
Single-game tickets are $10 - $35, depending on the game and the opponent. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.mlb.com/athletics/tickets, at the box office (near Gate D) and kiosks inside the stadium.
Box office hours are 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Monday - Friday; and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Parking is $5 per vehicle and $10 for RVs and oversized vehicles.
SCOTTSDALE STADIUM
Scottsdale Stadium is the Spring Training home of the San Francisco Giants.
The stadium’s address is 7408 E. Osborn Road in Scottsdale.
Single-game tickets are $10 - $116 depending on the game, opponent and section. Tickets can be bought at https://www.mlb.com/giants/spring-training, by phone at 877-4SFGTIX (877-473-4849), and at the stadium ticket office.
Ticket office hours are Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Parking in the office lot will be limited, according to the website. People can also park at the Drinkwater Blvd. lot and will be directed to the ticket office near Gate B.
Paid parking is available at parking structures near the stadium. The city will also have a free trolley that will pick up and drop off people at the stadium. The shuttle begins 90 minutes before each game and ends 30 minutes after.
SURPRISE STADIUM
Surprise Stadium is the Spring Training home of the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers.
The address is 15930 N. Bullard Ave. Surprise AZ, 85374.
The box office is open Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. - noon. On game days, the box office opens at 8 a.m. and closes 30 minutes after the game ends.
Parking is free.
TEMPE DIABLO STADIUM
Tempe Diablo Stadium is the Spring Training home of the Los Angeles Angels.
The address is 2200 W. Alameda Drive in Tempe.
Single-game tickets are $15 - $100 depending on the game, section and opponent. Tickets can be bought at https://www.mlb.com/angels/spring-training, or at the box office. Hours are Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., and game days, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Parking is $5 per vehicle and $25 per RV.
SALT RIVER FIELDS AT TALKING STICK
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies play their Spring Training games at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.