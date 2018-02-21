PHOENIX - Spring Training starts this week, and soon the smell of steamed hot dogs and grilled burgers will fill the air!

More than 1.9 million fans -- 1,941,347 to be exact -- attended a Cactus League Spring Training game at one of the Valley's 10 stadiums in 2017.

If you don't know, the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians, Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, and Texas Rangers all play in Arizona.

Games start on Friday, Feb. 23 and are scheduled through March 27.

CAMELBACK RANCH - GLENDALE

Camelback Ranch is the Spring Training home of the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The address is 10701 W. Camelback Road in Phoenix.

Single-game tickets range between $10 - $69 depending on the game and the opponent. Tickets can be bought at https://www.mlb.com/dodgers/spring-training and https://www.mlb.com/whitesox.

The stadium box office is open Monday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. On game days, including Sundays, the box office opens at 10 a.m. and stays open for 30 minutes after the game.

Parking is free.

GOODYEAR BALLPARK

The Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds play at Goodyear Ballpark during Spring Training.

The stadium is at 1933 S. Ballpark Way in Goodyear.

Single-game tickets range between $8 - $31 depending on the game and opponent. Single-game tickets can be purchased at https://www.mlb.com/indians/spring-training, https://www.mlb.com/reds/spring-training or the stadium box office.

The box office is open Monday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., and opens at 9 a.m. on Sundays.

Parking is $5 per vehicle and $10 for RVs.

The stadium has a free “Kids Zone” with a whiffle ball field and inflatables.

SLOAN PARK

Sloan Park is the Spring Training home of the 2016 World Series champion Chicago Cubs.

The ballpark is at 2330 W. Rio Salado Parkway in Mesa.

Single-game tickets range between $14 - $81 depending on section and opponent. View pricing grid and purchase tickets.

The Cubs ticket office is open Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

It's $5 for general parking, $10 for reserved parking, and $14 for buses and RVs. Parking lots open four hours before each game.

MARYVALE BASEBALL PARK

The Milwaukee Brewers play their home games at Maryvale Baseball Park.

The 7,000-seat baseball park is at 3600 N. 51st Avenue in Phoenix.

Single-game tickets range between $8 - $24. They can be purchased at https://www.mlb.com/brewers/tickets/ or from the ticket office. The hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Parking is $5 per vehicle.

PEORIA SPORTS COMPLEX

The San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners each play their home games at Peoria Sports Complex.

The baseball complex is at 16101 N. 83rd Avenue in Peoria.

Single-game tickets range between $5 - $31. Padres tickets can be bought https://www.mlb.com/padres/tickets/spring-training, and Mariners tickets can be bought at, https://www.mlb.com/mariners/tickets.

The ticket office is open Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Parking is $5 per vehicle and $10 for RVs and oversized vehicles.

HOHOKAM STADIUM

HoHoKam Stadium is the Springing Training home of the Oakland Athletics.

The address is 1235 N. Center Street in Mesa.

Single-game tickets are $10 - $35, depending on the game and the opponent. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.mlb.com/athletics/tickets, at the box office (near Gate D) and kiosks inside the stadium.

Box office hours are 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Monday - Friday; and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Parking is $5 per vehicle and $10 for RVs and oversized vehicles.

SCOTTSDALE STADIUM

Scottsdale Stadium is the Spring Training home of the San Francisco Giants.

The stadium’s address is 7408 E. Osborn Road in Scottsdale.

Single-game tickets are $10 - $116 depending on the game, opponent and section. Tickets can be bought at https://www.mlb.com/giants/spring-training, by phone at 877-4SFGTIX (877-473-4849), and at the stadium ticket office.

Ticket office hours are Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Parking in the office lot will be limited, according to the website. People can also park at the Drinkwater Blvd. lot and will be directed to the ticket office near Gate B.

Paid parking is available at parking structures near the stadium. The city will also have a free trolley that will pick up and drop off people at the stadium. The shuttle begins 90 minutes before each game and ends 30 minutes after.

SURPRISE STADIUM

Surprise Stadium is the Spring Training home of the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers.

The address is 15930 N. Bullard Ave. Surprise AZ, 85374.

Single-game tickets are $8 - $35, depending on the game, section and opponent. Royals fans can buy tickets here, https://www.mlb.com/royals/spring-training, and Rangers fans can buy tickets here, https://www.mlb.com/rangers/tickets/spring-training.

The box office is open Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. - noon. On game days, the box office opens at 8 a.m. and closes 30 minutes after the game ends.

Parking is free.

TEMPE DIABLO STADIUM

Tempe Diablo Stadium is the Spring Training home of the Los Angeles Angels.

The address is 2200 W. Alameda Drive in Tempe.

Single-game tickets are $15 - $100 depending on the game, section and opponent. Tickets can be bought at https://www.mlb.com/angels/spring-training, or at the box office. Hours are Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., and game days, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Parking is $5 per vehicle and $25 per RV.

SALT RIVER FIELDS AT TALKING STICK

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies play their Spring Training games at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.

The address is 7555 N Pima Road in Scottsdale.

Single-game tickets vary between $14 - $48, depending on the game, opponent and section. Diamondbacks tickets can be bought here, https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/tickets/spring-training, and Rockies tickets can be bought here, https://www.mlb.com/rockies/spring-training.

Salt River Fields has four ticket offices. The Center Field office is open Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. It is closed on Sunday.

The Center Field, Home Plate, Left Field and Right Field offices are open on game days. View their hours here, https://saltriverfields.com/a-z-guide/.