ABC15 DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: BACON Cheese Fries With Maple Syrup! Diamondbacks 2018 Spring Training Menu

Kari Van Horn
2:32 PM, Feb 23, 2018
state

Bacon cheese fries...with maple syrup! Introducing the Arizona Diamondbacks 2018 Spring Training menu.

Kari Steele
Kari Steele
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kari Steele
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kari Steele
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kari Steele
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kari Steele
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHOENIX - Caution: You are now entering the sports foodie zone!

Rejoice connoisseurs of deep-fried creations! The Diamondbacks released their 2018 menu and it is PACKED with bacon and cheese. 

The Pig and the Potato is what has everyone talking. Let me break it down: half-pound of golden french fries, nacho cheese sauce, sriracha sauce, sour cream and Applewood smoked bacon with powdered maple syrup sprinkled on top! 

Even better? The D-backs are introducing a Grilled Cheese Dog to make the cheesiest of your ballpark dreams come true!

Watch the video above to see all of the gooey goodness that is the D-backs 2018 menu!

RELATED: Grilled cheese dog headlines D-backs 2018 Spring Training menu!

ALSO: 2018 Spring Training Guide!

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ