ABC15 DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: BACON Cheese Fries With Maple Syrup! Diamondbacks 2018 Spring Training Menu

PHOENIX - Caution: You are now entering the sports foodie zone!

Rejoice connoisseurs of deep-fried creations! The Diamondbacks released their 2018 menu and it is PACKED with bacon and cheese.

The Pig and the Potato is what has everyone talking. Let me break it down: half-pound of golden french fries, nacho cheese sauce, sriracha sauce, sour cream and Applewood smoked bacon with powdered maple syrup sprinkled on top!

Even better? The D-backs are introducing a Grilled Cheese Dog to make the cheesiest of your ballpark dreams come true!

Watch the video above to see all of the gooey goodness that is the D-backs 2018 menu!

