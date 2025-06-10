A former Arizona lawmaker is indicted on charges that he forged nominating petitions

A former Republican lawmaker in Arizona has been indicted on charges that he forged signatures on his nominating petitions for his 2024 reelection campaign.

Austin Smith represented an Arizona House district in the suburbs northwest of Phoenix for one term before dropping his reelection bid in April 2024 when questions arose about signatures on his nominating petitions. He also resigned at the time as a leader of the conservative group Turning Point Action.

In campaign literature, Smith voiced support for a Republican-backed review of the 2020 presidential election in Maricopa County that ultimately ended without producing proof to support President Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election.

The indictment released Tuesday by Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes' office charges Smith with four felonies, including one count of fraudulent schemes, and 10 misdemeanor counts of illegally signing election petitions.

The Associated Press left a voice message and email with Smith seeking comment.

Last year, he cast the allegations as a coordinated attack by Democrats that was "silly on its face," but said he would drop out to avoid racking up legal bills.

Smith had been a senior director of Turning Point Action, the campaign arm of the youth organizing group Turning Point USA, which has become a major force in Arizona Republican politics.