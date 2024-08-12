Watch Now
9-year-old girl killed by family dogs in Overgaard, Arizona, per Navajo County Sheriff's Office

NCSO says the dogs were familiar with the young girl and it's unclear what prompted the attack
OVERGAARD, AZ — A 9-year-old girl has died after being attacked by family dogs in Overgaard, Arizona, according to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office.

The department says that around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, August 9, the girl had gone outside to turn off a water spigot. For unknown reasons, she was attacked by family dogs that were outside.

Family members attempted to treat the girl until emergency personnel arrived and took over but the girl did not survive.

NCSO says the dogs frequently interacted with the family and were familiar with the child.

The Navajo County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Unit and the Navajo County Animal Control are investigating the incident.

The girl's identity hasn't been released.

