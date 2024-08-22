8-year-old missing from Lava River Caves in Coconino County

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is searching for a boy who went missing at the Lava River Caves Thursday night.

CCSO says they were called to the caves around 6:15 p.m. after 8-year-old Tzion Maron became separated from his family at the caves.

Authorities say the boy was last seen near the cave entrance.

Multiple search teams combed the area through the rainy night, but the child has not been located.

Tzion is described as white, just over 4' tall, roughly 50 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with blue stripes, navy blue pants, and sneakers.

The Lava River Cave is near the intersection of Forest Service Road 171 and Forest Service Road 245.

If you have any information about Tzion's whereabouts, you are asked to call the Coconino County Sheriff's Office at 928-774-4523 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.