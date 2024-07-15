3 people trapped, rescued from flood waters Sunday in Dewey-Humboldt, AZ

DEWEY-HUMBOLDT, AZ — Three people had to be rescued Sunday night after heavy thunderstorms flooded the area east of Prescott.

At about 8 p.m., crews with the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) responded to a technical swift water rescue in the Quailwood subdivision of Dewey-Humboldt.

Officials say a driver was trapped in Lynx Creek because of rapidly rising waters. During the scary situation, the vehicle flooded, leading to water filling up to the driver's legs.

Two bystanders tried to help the driver and also became stranded, resulting in three people needing rescue.

Rescuers had difficulty reaching the vehicle due to its location, distance from solid ground and high, rushing waters.

Despite the conditions, crews were able to rescue all three individuals. None of them needed medical treatment.

A firefighter received a minor injury during the operation.

CAFMA officials are providing the following tips to help with flood safety:

• Monitor the NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite news source for weather-related information. Know whether flooding is a possibility before you leave your location.

• If flooding occurs, get to higher ground. Remove yourself from areas subject to flooding. This includes low spots, drainage ditches, canyons, washes, etc.

• Avoid areas already flooded, especially if the water is flowing fast. Do not attempt to cross flowing water. Turn around, don't drown! • Never drive through flooded roadways.

• Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize flood dangers.

• Do not drive into flooded areas. If floodwaters rise around your car, abandon the car and move to higher ground if you can do so safely.

• 12 inches of water can carry away most cars and two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles, including sport utility vehicles and trucks.

• Do not walk through moving water. Six inches of moving water can make you fall. If you have to walk in water, walk where the water is not moving. Use a stick to check the ground in front of you.

• If you find yourself trapped by flooding, stay calm, call 9-1-1 immediately, and follow the call-taker’s instructions.