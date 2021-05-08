Watch
Copper Canyon Fire: 1,300-acre fire burning northeast of Globe, nearby ranch threatened

ABC15
Posted at 5:19 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 20:46:03-04

GLOBE, AZ — A quick-spreading wildfire has caused the closure of the US60 northeast of the Globe area.

Arizona State Forestry says the Copper Canyon Fire, discovered Friday afternoon, has burned 1,300 acres and is burning on both sides of the US60.

The fire is 0% contained as of Friday evening.

So far no structures have been destroyed but crews are reportedly working to keep a nearby ranch out of harm's way.

Watch video from the fire below:

