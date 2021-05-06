Public land agencies begin implementing fire restrictions across Arizona

SPRINGERVILLE, AZ — Public land management agencies in Arizona are beginning to impose fire restrictions due to hot and dry weather conditions and an increase in fires caused by people.

The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests announced that campfire and smoking restrictions take effect Friday.

The forests’ restrictions include allowing campfires only in designated campgrounds.

CORRECTION: Campfire and smoking restrictions will be implemented at 8:00 a.m. on May 7 on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests.

To view Forest Order 03-01-21-09: Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, please go to https://t.co/PsANUAYmak pic.twitter.com/cS2UPmkQrf — ApacheSitgreaves NFs (@A_SNFs) May 6, 2021

Meanwhile, the state Department of Forestry and Fire Management is prohibiting campfires and implementing other so-called Stage One restrictions beginning Friday on land owned and managed by the state in Apache and Navajo counties.

#AZForestry to implement Stage I Fire Restrictions in #Apache and #Navajo Counties Fri. 8am due2 dry conditions, uptick in human fire starts, & other factors. Campfires limited to dev. sites, no target shooting or fireworks on state land. Do your part & prevent wildfires. #AZFire pic.twitter.com/zRYG97gC7z — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 6, 2021

Lands covered by the state’s restrictions include state parks, state trust lands, and wildlife areas outside incorporated municipalities.