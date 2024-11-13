Ways to save on prescription medication

Polling from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows that 6 out of 10 adults in the U.S. are currently taking a prescription medication, but one-quarter of them are having difficulty affording it.

In fact, data shows that 3 out of 10 have admitted they’ve stopped taking their medication as prescribed to cut back on costs.

“Or they don’t do other things like pay other bills, even rent or groceries, in order to fill that prescription,” Lisa Gill with Consumer Reports told ABC15.

Instead of going without, ABC15 asked Gill what could be done to help you save money.

Ways to save

Her first tip: talk to your pharmacist. She recommends an independent mom-and-pop shop, and asking what happens if you pay without insurance.

“You basically have to advocate on your behalf, but ask the pharmacist, 'what is the lowest possible price you can offer me?'” Gill said. “We have found through a dozen secret shopper studies that when you ask that question, you often will find there is a lower price. It’s typically without your insurance or there’s a coupon involved or it’s through a manufacturer assistance program.”

Low-cost online options

While you may be tempted to look online for cheaper options, Gill says buyer beware.

According to The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, nearly 95% of websites that offer prescription drugs are operating illegally. The Drug Enforcement Administration says they’re deceiving customers and selling counterfeit pills.

But there are some safe and reputable options.

Gill says Costco's pharmacy has some of the lowest-cost options, and you don’t have to be a member. She says Healthwarehouse.com and Amazon Pharmacy are other low-cost options as well.

What to do if your medication was dropped by your insurance

If your meds were recently dropped by your insurance, Gill says ask if there’s a similar one that is covered. You can also ask for cash options or patient assistance. You can even appeal the insurance company’s decision.

“It’s a little more complicated,” Gill said. “It’s 100% worth your time if it’s a medication you’ll be taking for the rest of your life.”

If your insurance is through the company you work for, Gill says you can even ask your HR department if the company is “self-insured”. If it is, she says many people don’t realize that they can appeal a decision directly to HR.

"You never think, oh I'm going to go to my HR department to help me get a medication covered, my insulin covered. But actually, it's possibly one of the best tools that you have at your disposal, and don't be afraid to use it," Gill said.