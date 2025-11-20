Valley retailers offer Thanksgiving feast deals for as little as $4 per person

The countdown to Thanksgiving is on, and saving money might be as important as the turkey itself. Valley stores are offering holiday savings to help families celebrate without overspending.

From turkey to potatoes to pumpkin pie, it's actually possible to host a Thanksgiving feast for just $4 per person due to deals at Valley retailers.

For Steve Nemecek's potluck Thanksgiving with friends, he'll be whipping up a sweet potato and Brussels sprout hash.

"Everybody's going to be bringing a dish," Nemecek said. "The main ingredients are the yams, the brussels sprouts, and bacon."

Daniella Lerma showed the ABC15 Smart Shopper how Fry’s Food Stores can be your one-stop shop for the holiday with big savings. The store offers ready-to-heat sides from $3 to $7.

"If you just want a quick grab and go, our Home Chef sides, some of our great Kroger Cranberry Celebration, that is a fan favorite every single year," Lerma said.

Fry's also offers a variety of rolls and turkey and ham in multiple sizes, so you only buy what you need.

"You can find a turkey for under $20 to fit within your budget. Then again, if you want something very small, $13.99 gets you the perfect amount of turkey,” Lerma, Fry’s Multicultural Specialist, said.

Plus, pies are on sale to satisfy the sweet tooth for $4.99 through the holidays.

Walmart offers another easy feast option with their "one-click meal deal." That single click on Walmart.com adds a turkey and sides to your cart for under $40.

"For the cost of $4 a person, essentially you're able to have a healthy, delicious Thanksgiving meal,” Verrinia Kennedy, Walmart store manager, said.

You can also customize the meal. If you don't want to make a pumpkin pie, Walmart has fresh pies in its bakery or frozen options that you can add.

This is Walmart's first year offering the hassle-free deal.

"A lot of the work here is done for you, so it's going to save time too," Nemecek said.

Aldi offers a similar $40 spread for 10 people, featuring a turkey plus nine sides.

For Sam's Club members, you can feed up to 10 people under $100 with quality items. The difference with this deal?

"Most of it's already pre-made!” Dewey Schager, Sam's Club store manager, said.

WinCo offers a free turkey if you spend $125 through November 26th.

Beyond sales at local stores, NerdWallet offers tips to stretch your dollar.

"One of the things that I like to use are the reward cards from the stores. Another thing is to use cash back credit or debit cards in order to get rewards back,” Elizabeth Ayoola, NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast co-host, said.