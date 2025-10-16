Valley retailers offer Halloween deals to keep costs from getting too scary

With Halloween approaching, families across the Valley are searching for spooky fun that won't frighten their wallets. Local retailers are stepping up with deals on everything from costumes to candy, ensuring the holiday remains affordable for everyone.

DJ Leonidas Love knows how to bring the party, and he plans to go all out this Halloween with both his music and his costume.

"Everybody's gonna be dressed up," Love said. "It's going to be a clown. A lot of makeup."

But Love, like many shoppers, is conscious of costume prices that can cause a real scare.

"When the costume is $80 to $100, that's... a lot. So when they're at that 19.99 or 29.99, that's more affordable," Love said.

Retailers like Walmart are banking on that price sensitivity. Store Manager Matt Carter says the company prioritizes affordability for customers.

"Walmart is always very, very conscious of price for our customers," Carter said.

The store offers plenty of costumes for adults, kids, and infants under $30. Carter notes that fairy tale princess costumes remain the top choice for young girls each year.

"Costumes can go from as little as $10-$12, up to $30," Carter said.

For those wanting to keep things simple, graphic tees start around $6, while kids' shirts cost under $5.

"You can just make it easy and go to work," Carter said about the T-shirt options.

Beyond costumes, stores are offering affordable decorations, glow sticks, sensory-friendly kits for kids with special needs, and even goodie packages for neighbors to share.

"Put this on their front stoop, and then it has a tag in there to invite them to do the same for another neighbor," Carter said about the neighbor packages.

When it comes to candy, Americans plan to spend a record $3.9 billion this year, even with prices up 8% due to tariffs and a cocoa shortage, according to the National Retail Federation.

However, some retailers are holding the line on candy pricing.

Are you a Smart Shopper? What are your go-to saving tips and tricks? Share your deals or ways to save here!

"Walmart did not increase the pricing on our candy packaging this year at all. So we're offering it at the same pack price that we have the last several years," Carter said.

Other candy deals around the Valley include 230 Hershey minis for under $20 at WinCo, weekly ad deals starting at $6 at Target, and 18 full-size bars for $18.51 on Amazon.

For those looking to get spooked for a good cause, Spirit Halloween's foundation is raising money and partnering with Phoenix Children's Hospital to host Halloween events, making hospital stays a little less scary for young patients.

Love, a father of four, believes Halloween savings are crucial for families.

"They can have fun and enjoy Halloween. Everybody likes Halloween," Love said.

Because what shouldn't spook families this season is their receipt.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.