Trim your haircut budget at West-MEC's cosmetology school

SURPRISE, AZ — Some Valley residents are going to cosmetology schools to trim their haircut budgets.

West-MEC's Cosmetology Program, in partnership with Maricopa Colleges, allows high school students to get a board-certified cosmetology license by the time they graduate high school. They practice on real clients throughout the year and, in return, those clients get haircuts and other services at a discounted rate.

Allison Bearden oversees some of the students. She tells ABC15 that within the past three years, she has seen more clients coming in.

“You get a huge discount — sometimes hundreds and hundreds of dollars cheaper than what you would pay in a salon," Bearden said. "I really think what draws people in in the first place, honestly, is probably budget consciousness. But it's the service that keeps them coming back."

Georgia McDonald says she's become a regular client. She says she enjoys supporting the students, and the discounted rates allow her to get her hair done more frequently.

“Being a senior and having a budget, it makes a difference," she said.

Haircuts are $12 and, on Wednesdays, seniors get an additional 25% off all services.

The school says tips are not expected, but they are appreciated.

The salon is located on West-MEC's Surprise Campus. For dates, times and how to book an appointment, click here.