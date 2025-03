PHOENIX — Fuel up at a discount during Circle K's Inner Circle Fuel Day on Tuesday, March 11.

Circle K is offering 40 cents off each gallon of fuel from 6 a.m. until midnight at participating locations.

The discount will be given at the pump to all Inner Circle rewards program members.

To join the rewards program, download the Circle K app and create an account. Customers can find their nearest participating location by using Circle K’s Store Locator.

See gas prices around the Valley here.